Maricopa, AZ Author Explores Inner Beauty and Kindness
November 25, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Harold and the Spirit of Beauty Within: A Frog's Tale," an illustrated fairy tale by Grandma Silverlocks.
The story introduces Harold, a handsome young man who sets out on an important mission through the woods. When he encounters a mysterious old woman, his journey takes an unexpected turn, challenging his understanding of himself and the importance he places on physical appearance.
As Harold experiences unfamiliar circumstances and encounters woodland animals, he discovers opportunities to demonstrate kindness, generosity, and compassion. These experiences gradually lead him to reconsider the qualities that define a person's true worth.
Through a combination of traditional fairy-tale elements and hand-drawn illustrations, Grandma Silverlocks explores themes of self-acceptance, friendship, empathy, and personal transformation.
This book encourages readers to reflect on the difference between outward beauty and inner character. Its imaginative setting and animal encounters provide a narrative framework for conversations about helping others, treating people with kindness, and recognizing value beyond physical appearance.
"Harold and the Spirit of Beauty Within: A Frog's Tale" is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (audiobook $33.00, eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-489-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/harold-and-the-spirit-of-beauty-within-a-frogs-tale . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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