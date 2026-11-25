El Paso, TX Author Explores Faith, Healing, and Spiritual Growth
November 25, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "Flesh vs. Spirit," a collection of Christian-inspired poetry and spiritual reflections by Appolonia Laureano.
Through personal observations and connections to biblical teachings, Laureano examines the emotional and spiritual challenges that accompany the pursuit of faith. Her collection explores themes of surrender, self-worth, forgiveness, personal accountability, and the continuing process of spiritual growth.
Rather than portraying faith as a journey without difficulty, "Flesh vs. Spirit" acknowledges the uncertainties and struggles that can arise while seeking a closer relationship with God. The collection reflects on how personal challenges may become opportunities for deeper understanding and transformation.
Organized into five chapters, this book explores different dimensions of the relationship between the flesh and the spirit. These include perception and presence, shifts in thought and spiritual understanding, the importance of love and peace, recognizing God's guidance, and embracing opportunities through faith.
Laureano draws inspiration from biblical accounts involving Jochebed, Saul, Samson and Delilah, Jonah, Peter, and other figures, connecting their experiences to contemporary questions about identity, surrender, and redemption. Each scripture-connected reflection invites readers to consider how biblical teachings may relate to their own circumstances.
A recurring message throughout the collection is that spiritual development is an ongoing process rather than an achievement of perfection. Through candid poetry and personal reflections, Laureano encourages readers to acknowledge their struggles while remaining open to growth.
"Flesh vs. Spirit" may interest readers of Christian poetry, faith-based inspirational literature, and personal spiritual reflections.
"Flesh vs. Spirit" is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-253-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/flesh-vs-spirit . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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