Phoenix, AZ Author Explores Space-Time and Multidimensional Theories
November 25, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Split-Second Integral: Classified," a book by Phoenix, Arizona, author William Holland that explores the nature of space-time through mathematical discussion, theoretical concepts, diagrams, and philosophical reflection.
Beginning with a review of classical and quantum physics, Holland introduces the mathematical and conceptual foundations of his proposed approach to multidimensional movement. His exploration includes the four-dimensional hypercube, the Split-Second Integral, and the Derivation of the Instant.
A central feature of the book is the Trinary Field Generator Array, a conceptual system that Holland describes in connection with electromagnetic and gravitational fields, scalar waves, and the possibility of movement between different space-time frames. The author provides diagrams and explanations to illustrate the components and intended operation of this proposed mechanism.
Beyond its scientific subject matter, "The Split-Second Integral: Classified" examines broader philosophical questions involving consciousness, cosmic energy, human creativity, and the relationship between memory and the future. This volume also contains additional writings and short stories, extending the author's exploration of scientific and imaginative themes.
Holland's work presents his individual theoretical interpretations and speculative proposals rather than independently verified demonstrations of faster-than-light travel or time travel.
"The Split-Second Integral: Classified" may interest readers drawn to unconventional scientific ideas, the mathematics of higher dimensions, speculative approaches to physics, and philosophical discussions about the universe.
"The Split-Second Integral: Classified" is a 238-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardback $32.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-178-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-split-second-integral-classified . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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