Harleysville, PA Author Jackson Explores Enduring Love Through ALS and FTD
November 26, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "Breathless: Staying in Love Through ALS-FTD and Beyond," a deeply personal memoir by Carol Mackenzie Jackson that explores the emotional realities of marriage amid serious neurological illness.
Jackson recounts her experiences alongside her husband, Pete, a clinical psychologist, professor, musician, and enthusiastic cyclist whose life began to change dramatically in 2014. Following diagnoses of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal degeneration (FTD) in 2015, the couple faced an uncertain future shaped by progressive physical limitations and changes in everyday functioning. As Pete's condition progressed, their marriage entered unfamiliar territory. Rehabilitation, residential care, and eventually skilled nursing care required the couple to find new ways of maintaining their relationship while living separately. Their experiences were further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, when restrictions on nursing home visitation created additional barriers to their time together.
Throughout the memoir, Jackson recounts moments of tenderness, frustration, humor, and determination. From medical appointments and wheelchair transportation to anniversary celebrations and improvised date nights, the couple continually sought ways to preserve the personal connection that defined their marriage. Drawing on her professional experience as a physician assistant, Jackson also offers a distinctive perspective on medical decision-making, patient dignity, and the challenges of advocating for a loved one in long-term care.
Rather than presenting a traditional self-help guide, Breathless shares personal stories that illuminate the emotional complexity of progressive illness and the importance of sustaining meaningful relationships.
The memoir may be of particular interest to readers navigating caregiving responsibilities, families affected by ALS or FTD, healthcare professionals, and anyone interested in personal accounts of marriage and resilience.
"Breathless: Staying In Love Through ALS-FTD and Beyond" is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-171-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/breathless-staying-in-love-through-als-ftd-and-beyond . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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