Superior, MT Author Brings Cowboy Humor and Unforgettable Characters
November 26, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Lecil, Mud, and Me," a humorous Western memoir by Thomas J. Firth.
Set primarily in the mountain community of Anza, California, during the 1970s, "Lecil, Mud, and Me" recounts the author's experiences among an unforgettable assortment of cowboys, independent spirits, and colorful local personalities.
Central to the narrative is Lecil Hadley, a seasoned cowboy and muleskinner whose outspoken personality and unconventional wisdom leave a lasting impression on the young narrator. Alongside Lecil is Mud, an intelligent and fiercely loyal mule whose close relationship with his owner forms one of the book's most memorable elements. Through stories of mountain pack stations, rural community life, and the unexpected complications of everyday adventures, Firth offers a humorous portrait of a distinctive Western lifestyle.
The book also explores themes of friendship, loyalty, mentorship, and the enduring influence of people who challenge conventional expectations. Its blend of colorful dialogue, outdoor experiences, and character-driven storytelling offers readers a look at the humor and humanity in cowboy culture.
Firth's narrative reflects an appreciation for the traditions of working with pack animals and the personalities that shaped his life.
"Lecil, Mud, and Me" is a 230-page hardback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-241-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lecil-mud-and-me . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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