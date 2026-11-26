Essex, MD Author Shares a Story of Military Service and Wounded Warrior Advocacy
November 26, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "The Angels Wore Green Berets," a military memoir by SFC Martin F. Thompson that recounts his experiences in the U.S. Army Special Forces and his subsequent work assisting wounded, injured, and ill military personnel and their families.
Thompson's military career began in 1967 and included service during the Vietnam War era, Special Forces training, and deployment to Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. During a mission in Afghanistan in July 2003, Thompson sustained serious injuries in a vehicle accident. His recovery required multiple surgeries and extensive medical treatment. While receiving care at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, he encountered administrative challenges involving military orders, pay, and family assistance. These experiences became the foundation for a different kind of military assignment.
After addressing his own difficulties, Thompson was asked to help other wounded Special Forces soldiers navigate similar circumstances. He later worked alongside fellow Green Beret Daniel Thompson. The two men, known as the "Thompson Twins," assisted service members and families with medical coordination, transportation, lodging, military paperwork, and other essential needs.
This book also discusses the development of the U.S. Special Operations Command Care Coalition, an initiative designed to provide continuing assistance to wounded, ill, and injured Special Operations personnel.
Through Thompson's recollections, readers encounter the personal challenges of military recovery, the relationships between soldiers, and the importance of supporting service members beyond their time in combat.
"The Angels Wore Green Berets" is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-454-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-angels-wore-green-berets . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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