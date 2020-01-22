A focus on technology: Bystronic launches the digital magazine Naratek
January 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Media NewsNew technologies offer a wealth of fabric for stories. The focus of the digital magazine Naratek is on telling these stories in an unexpected and visually rich manner. The initiator of the bilingual platform, the Swiss industrial company Bystronic, made a conscious decision to remain in the background.
Every technology builds on the work of people who are committed to shaping the future. Naratek tells these people's stories. New technologies and their creators are presented, innovations explained, and trends are critically scrutinized. In short: Naratek is already today thinking about the world of tomorrow.
"The focus is on topics that we pursue out of professional interest and personal curiosity. The Bystronic brand deliberately takes a back seat," says Jean-Pierre Neuhaus, Chief Communications Officer of the Bystronic Group. "Naratek is a knowledge platform that addresses not only our customers but everyone who is interested in the world of tomorrow."
Constructive journalism for tech enthusiasts
Naratek takes a peek beyond the boundaries of the industry in which Bystronic is active. Arts, science, society, and technology – at this intersection, new findings are explored and perspectives are presented in order to inspire readers. Renowned experts, but also researchers and lateral thinkers from the next generation are given the opportunity to share their insights.
The current discourse on technology oscillates between euphoria and pessimism: While some have blind faith in progress, others question the dominance of the tech giants. Naratek's mission is to mediate between these two positions by means of "constructive journalism", an approach that highlights opportunities and solutions, but also critically scrutinizes technological advancements.
www.naratek.com
Bystronic
Bystronic is a leading global provider of high-quality solutions for the sheet metal processing industry. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. Bystronic's portfolio includes laser cutting systems, press brakes, and associated automation and software solutions. Comprehensive customer services round off the portfolio. www.bystronic.com
