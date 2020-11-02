ESC Participates in 2020 ISPE Annual Meeting and Expo - Virtual Conference
November 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsNorth Bethesda, MD - Things will look very different this year, but the entire team at Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) is thrilled to take part in the 2020 ISPE Annual Meeting and Expo. This year, it will be held as a virtual conference.
"We have been very active at these events in previous years and have loved every minute. This year, we don't get to travel to Las Vegas or Philadelphia. But we're still elated to take part in this year's event and glad that everyone can participate safely," said Aaron Styles, Vice President of ESC.
The new virtual format is emblematic of the changes that the entire pharmaceutical industry is facing as companies try to adapt to the new normal that COVID-19 has created.
"We were fortunate at ESC. When COVID first hit, we were already starting to move our team to more virtual and cloud-based tools," said Styles.
He added, "I'm excited to talk to thought-leaders from around the industry to learn how they have adapted and what their cleanroom strategies will look like moving forward."
ESC's bespoke cleanroom solutions continue to further establish themselves as one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada. Earlier this year, they were recognized by Canadian Business and Maclean's Magazine, who ranked ESC No. 163 on the annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. This is the second year in a row that they have made this list.
If you want to take part in this year's virtual event, it's not too late to register! Start by clicking here!
-30-
About The 2020 ISPE Annual Meeting and Expo
The 2020 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo will focus on steering the future of pharmaceutical science and manufacturing toward a more global, synchronized, and quality-driven industry. This signature event draws pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical professionals at all levels of the industry from young professionals to the most senior executives in drug manufacturing, supply chain, devices and equipment and services, and global regulatory agencies.
About Environmental Systems Corporation
ESC is an innovative design/build and manufacturing company providing Cleanroom and Critical Environment solutions to a variety of industries from Healthcare/Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Manufacturing, Biotechnology, Electronics/Optics, R&D Facilities, Institutional Innovation and Business Incubation hubs across North America.
Through three core vertically integrated pillars of:
ESC focuses on client process requirements to develop a complete turnkey solution that meets all regulatory and compliance requirements in the industries we serve.
Innovation and creation of leading-edge solutions is at the heart of everything we do. Our core vision is to "Create Environments for Success" for all of our partners and stakeholders in a project. This starts with open discussions at ideation through to conceptual design, construction commissioning and qualification of a facility.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation
Contact Us
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation
Contact Us