MPC Sees Major Growth in 2021 and Earns Major Awards Over the Last Year
March 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsOro Medonte, ON - Like so many other companies, one year ago Molded Precision Components (MPC) decided to pivot at the start of the COVID-19 crisis.
In early March of 2020, MPC, a leading automotive parts manufacturer, decided to jump in and support PPE production. One year later they have added a new medical device division to their focus and are creating much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to help protect our front-line workers.
The move to manufacturing the Shield-U face shield was a bold one that paid off and helped to create over 100 valuable new jobs in their community. These efforts have recently been recognized in the community; MPC was recently honoured with the following award:
"What a journey these last 12 months have been for all of us," said David Yeaman, President and Owner of MPC.
"We've been recognized in our community, which fills our hearts full of pride. But I am most proud of how our team responded to adversity. They all pulled together to ensure we could keep moving forward, keep each other safe, and keep providing for our families."
MPC also received $2.9 million in funding from the Government of Canada to implement new technology, while also scaling up and creating over 30 high-skilled jobs.
27 million face shields have already been shipped to Federal and Provincial government contracts as part of large-scale orders. They are also available on Amazon in bundles of 10, 20 or 50 face shields, to make them accessible to small business owners. The Shield-U product was also recently officially designated Ontario Made, by the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) and they are extremely proud to be a local success story.
- 30 -
About MPC
Molded Precision Components (MPC) is a 125-person firm located north of Toronto, Ontario, that provides manufacturing excellence in the automotive space, making engineered automotive components such housings, bearings, cable-end fittings and tight tolerance plastic gears. They have accelerated medical component and device manufacturing to their capabilities already making much-needed PPE for frontline workers as well as other innovative medical.
Necessity has been the mother of innovation, as their nimble team has learned to use materials that are compliant with ISO 10993, an international standard for medical devices that ensures the product can come into contact with the human body without adverse reaction. They expect full ISO13485 recognition in early 2021, while also commissioning a brand new 40,000 sq/ft facility to extend their capacity.
