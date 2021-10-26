MPC Adds Flip-Cap Capability to Address Global Supply Chain Constraints
October 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News[Oro Medonte, ON] - Molded Precision Components (MPC) is expanding their production capabilities to include plastic flip-caps for industry standard bottles, that are currently in high demand across North America right now due to ongoing Global supply chain issues.
MPC has implemented mass production tooling and equipment capacity to manufacture two of the most common caps in the packaging industry with FDA compliant polypropylene material. This investment opens up significant localized capacity for up to 40 million 20-410 and 36 million 28-410 self-sealing flip-caps annually.
The MPC caps can readily be produced in black or white or natural which offers a semi-clear option. Other colours can be provided by request subject to volume.
"We encourage anyone that is challenged in fulfilling their current needs to reach out to us. We now have capabilities that other North American based companies simply can't offer" said David Yeaman, President and Owner of MPC.
"Because these caps are made in Canada, we're also able to fulfil sizable orders with aggressive deadlines. There is no need to struggle with the costs, delays, and complications that can come with an overseas supplier."
2021 has already been an unprecedented year of growth and recognition for MPC. In fact, they recently announced they placed No. 152 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth and MPC earned its spot with three-year growth of 289%.
At the same time, MPC was also named to the 2021 Best Workplace™ in Manufacturing list. They received this recognition after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work, based on direct feedback from employees of the organizations surveyed.
MPC also recently took a major step forward with the opening of MediCA Healthcare, their advanced Medtech manufacturing and distribution company. Their extensive new 45,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility is now operational, with a total of over 70,000 sq. ft. of space. As the newest member of the MPC family, MediCA Healthcare's goal will be to add stability to the medical healthcare supply chain in North America, while creating top-quality and environmentally sound Canadian-sourced products and services.
Anyone looking for high-quality and industry-compliant plastic bottle caps is encouraged to reach out to Mark Smith VP- Global Sales msmith@mpccomponents.com
-30-
About Molded Precision Components (MPC)
As part of the MPC family of Companies, Molded Precision Components and sister operation MediCA Healthcare deploy Industry 4.0 technologies to deliver precision engineering and contract manufacturing excellence to both automotive and healthcare sectors.
Established in 2006, the business is focused on medium to high-volume component manufacturing for the most challenging of applications and operates to quality standard ISO 9001:2015. Molded Precision Components is ISO/TS 16949 certified for Automotive clients and is registered to manufacture medical device components under MDEL#14865 Likewise, MediCA Healthcare operates under the QA protocols necessary for ISO 13485 for medical device components (certification expected in Q1 2022).
The MPC Family of Companies inspires sustainable advancement, consistently bettering ourselves, our activities, our community & our environment, delivering excellence for our valued manufacturing partners.
Medica Healthcare
Located an hour north of Toronto, MediCA Healthcare a sister company of Molded Precision Components deploying Industry 4.0 technologies and advanced manufacturing to deliver pharmaceutical quality components, products & services to the healthcare sector.
MediCA is focused on the advanced manufacturing of performance-critical precision components, bringing essential products & PPE to the market, as well as supporting our partners through private label and high-volume liquid manufacturing & injection moulded packaging. MediCA Healthcare follows Health Canada GMP conditions and operates under MPC's NHP site licence.
