FCS' to Host Fire Protection Engineering Panel Discussion During National Engineering Month (NEM)
March 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News[Toronto, ON] - As building systems get more advanced and fire code requirements grow more complex, engineers are increasingly becoming more crucial to the Fire Protection and Life Safety Systems sector.
That's why FCS Fire Consulting Services Ltd's Michele Farley and Tom Marchese, PMP, P.Eng are thrilled to be hosting a panel discussion as part of National Engineering Month with the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers to discuss the growing need for engineers in this sector.
National Engineering Month (NEM) events are organized and led by volunteers all across Canada, guided by a shared message of "Lifelong Learning." The meeting will take place online on March 10th, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. You can register right now by clicking here.
"I've done a lot of different things in my career. But if you asked me 10 years ago, there's no way I would have predicted that I would be working as an engineer in the fire safety sector right now. That path wasn't really obvious back then," said Marchese.
"But here I am, and I absolutely love it. I have the opportunity to learn from some of the pioneers of life safety systems, and contribute my own skills to furthering the industry. That's why I want to light the path for other engineers to find careers in the sector, and I'd like to share my lessons and my experiences."
Several new Fire Codes and Standards will require design and/or final sign-off by professional engineers, creating a greater need for knowledgeable engineers in the Fire Safety Industry. These new codes and standards are a significant milestone in preventing fires in buildings right from the commissioning stage of new builds as well as during renovations and retrofits. In fact, Marchese was actually one of the first people in Canada to officially issue an S-1001 certificate, after completing one of Canada's first assessments for ULC S-1001 - Integrated Systems Testing of Fire Protection and Life Safety Systems.
"Fire Protection Engineering is an emerging and important field. Engineers are the cornerstone of many Fire Protection and Life Safety Systems standards. There are vast opportunities for mechanical, electrical, construction, structural and many other types of engineers to apply their knowledge and experience to the field of Fire Protection. This presents a huge learning and crossover opportunity," said Michele Farley, President of FCS Fire Consulting Services Ltd.
"We're looking forward to answering some of the most important questions that engineers are asking right now. Why are engineers needed in the industry? What do you need to know to break into the industry? Where are the career opportunities in Fire Protection and Life Safety?"
About FCS
For over 25 years, FCS has been a leading consulting firm specializing in fire code compliance, auditing, alternative compliances, staff training on fire code building condition assessments, and evaluation for developers, engineering firms, property managers, and owners.
FCS holds a Certificate of Authorization (C of A) from Professional Engineers Ontario. FCS is also Canada's first ULC listed S-1001 Integrated Systems Testing Service Provider, and one of the leading authorities on all elements of the Ontario Fire Code (OFC) and code retrofits.
The Fire Code is the law! You are not a fire code expert, but not being in compliance puts your people and your building at risk. Fire Departments across Ontario are increasing inspections and enforcement to keep people safe. We can help you achieve and maintain sustainable fire code compliance.
About The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE)
The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) is the voice of the engineering profession in Ontario. We represent the entire engineering community, including professional engineers, engineering graduates and students who work or will work in several of the most strategic sectors of Ontario's economy.
OSPE elevates the profile of the profession by advocating with governments, offering valued member services and providing opportunities for ongoing learning, networking and community building.
