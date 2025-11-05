KIMBO Coffee stars in Hotel Costiera, set in Positano. / The notable series is co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Lux Vide, a Fremantle Group company.

× Email KIMBO

, the iconic Neapolitan coffee brand, proudly announces its participation in the international action/drama series. Filmed in English and directed by Emmy Award winner Adam Bernstein alongside Giacomo Martelli, the series is set among the breathtaking backdrop and the most evocative locations of the Amalfi Coast and the Gulf of Naples.The show stars(Grey's Anatomy) as Daniel "DD" De Luca, a former Marine who returns to his homeland to work as a "problem solver" at an exclusive luxury hotel in Positano. He is joined by an outstanding international and Italian cast, including Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva, and Jean-Hugues Anglade.Hotel Costiera is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, and in the English-speaking countries – the UK, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.Kimbo coffee becomes an integral part of the story thanks to an innovative product placement project. The bar owned by the show's co-protagonist Bignè (Antonio Gerardi) – a symbolic meeting place for key conversations among the characters – is a Kimbo-branded space for socializing and connecting. In the series' script, as in everyday life, coffee rituals accompany every social moment, reinforcing authenticity of the scene while showcasing Italian culture in a contemporary and international way.The partnership between Kimbo and Hotel Costiera is further enriched by the direct involvement of lead actor Jesse Williams, who will support Kimbo internationally. Branded contents featuring Williams had been and will be released online, strengthening the bond between Neapolitan tradition and a cosmopolitan audience.Kimbo also played a prominent role in two exclusive events organized by Lux Vide and Prime Video to launch the series in Italy: the Influencer Day at Torre Sponda (Positano), an immersive experience for international creators that included a Neapolitan coffee masterclass curated by Kimbo; and the official premiere in Rome at The Space Moderno cinema, where Kimbo partnered with the preview screening of the first episode featuring a red carpet, signature coffee cocktails, and the presence of the cast, celebrities, and international press."With this partnership, Kimbo consolidates its vocation as the ambassador of Neapolitan excellence worldwide, bringing the authenticity of Italian coffee into an international narrative and lifestyle context, capable of appealing to both Italian and global audiences," says Massimiliano Scala, Head of Marketing at Kimbo. "Through Hotel Costiera, Kimbo, the coffee of Naples, is now also a protagonist on Prime Video."A symbol of Neapolitan coffee and a true ambassador of Italian tradition, Kimbo continues to strengthen its presence in international markets, consolidating its role as a global brand. Today, Kimbo is available in over 100 countries, carrying the quality, expertise, and passion that have defined the brand since its founding in 1963 in a small café in Naples' Rione Sanità district by brothers Elio, Francesco, and Gerardo Rubino.Reflecting its consistent growth abroad (+17% in 2024), Kimbo has built a solid, dynamic international network. Its subsidiaries in the United States and the United Kingdom serve as crucial hubs for strengthening its foothold in English-speaking markets. These operations are not only key distribution centers but also strategic platforms for the brand's commercial and cultural expansion, with the aim of spreading the authentic ritual of Neapolitan coffee to an ever-wider audience."Internationalization is a cornerstone of our growth," comments Luca Piccini, Director of Kimbo's International Business Unit. "Our mission is to share the coffee of Naples with the world – not only as a product of excellence but as a unique experience that brings together people and cultures."With a range of offerings spanning retail, HoReCa, and new frontiers of at-home and out-of-home consumption, Kimbo stands as an ambassador of a lifestyle rooted in taste, conviviality, and quality. Its strong international focus, combined with its deep connection to Neapolitan roots, continues to guide the company's path – a balance of tradition and innovation that has made Kimbo one of Italy's most recognized and appreciated brands in the global coffee culture.Ciro CacciolaSERVICE DE PRESSE KIMBOmobile +39 335 6919340