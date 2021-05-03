ESC - A Leader in Cleanroom and Critical Environment Design/Build and Manufacturing - Announces Leadership Changes
May 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBarrie, ON – As part of our long-term vision to continue "Creating Environments for Success", for personal and corporate growth, Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) is following our roadmap with Aaron Styles moving to Chief Responsible Officer (aka CEO).
Aaron joined as Vice President of Operations in 2017 where he brought his experience of leading transformative change and building high-performing teams with GE and Sanofi, which has been instrumental in the company's growth.
"Aaron has done an incredible job for us for the last 4 years and has the abilities to take us to the next level of growth and maturity," said Vern Solomon, who is stepping aside as the only President the company has known since 1983 to the role of "Founder – Innovator".
"Aaron has helped to define and articulate our long-term vision and planning, guiding us to realizing our growth plans. This has helped ESC make Canadian Business Growth 500 list two years in a row."
Vern founded the company in 1983, with roots in commercial industrial heating, air conditioning and refrigeration. By 1986, they were able to parlay the specialty in temperature/humidity control into turnkey cleanroom projects and custom HVAC Solutions.
In his new role as Founder - Innovator, Vern will focus on improving and further innovating our existing Cleanroom / Critical Environment solutions including: ALUMA1, smartHEPA and smartCRITICAL. Leading the R&D team to deliver new innovations to assist all of our stakeholder clients, partners and our team.
"Innovation was what attracted me to join ESC and continues to be a focus for the future." said Aaron. The Pandemic has reinforced the need for operations that are nimble and flexible and can take advantage of integrating new technologies to continually improve operations."
Aaron officially assumed his new role on April 30th, and the entire ESC Team looks forward to many years of "Creating Environments for Success".
-30-
About Environmental Systems Corporation
We understand that you want to be confident your Cleanroom / Critical Environment is the right fit so your company can grow and lead in your industry. In order to do that you need a partner that will help you Discover, Diagnose, Design, build, and Deliver the right, high-quality environment that fits your company's future and mission.
That's why for almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars.
Cleanrooms: Equipped with an entire team of architectural and process expertise, we develop process-specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall and ceiling systems.
Custom Designed HVAC: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC systems to meet your Critical Environment requirements.
Integration: Our team integrates SMART technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.
